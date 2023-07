Katie Martin Kelley has been named as Executive Vice President of Communications for Warner Bros. Motion Picture Group, where she will lead media relations and corporate communications for the film group, including Warner Bros. Pictures, New Line Cinema and newly rebranded Warner Bros. Pictures Animation, the studio announced on Wednesday.

Martin Kelley will report to Mike De Luca and Pam Abdy, Co-Chairs & CEOs of Warner Bros. Motion Picture Group.

More to come…