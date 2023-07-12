DC Studios Names Candice McDonough EVP of Publicity and Communications

Candice McDonough has been appointed to the newly created role of executive vice president of publicity and communications for DC Studios, where she will oversee media relations, publicity, as well as external and employee communications, the studio said Wednesday.

McDonough, who is moving from sister company Warner Bros. Film Group, where she led communication for more than five years, will report to DC Studios co-chairmen and CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran.

“Candice is not only one of the smartest communications strategists out there, but we also know firsthand that she has a unique knack for partnering with creative talent to ensure their work is presented in the strongest and most compelling way,” Gunn and Safran said in a statement. “We could not be more excited to welcome Candice to DC and our senior team.”

McDonough added: “I am thrilled to join DC Studios at such a momentous time, working for leaders who have an inspired, singular vision for the iconic DC Universe across film, television, and animation. While this role is new, I have been fortunate to work with both James and Peter as filmmakers for many years, and l look forward to doing so even more closely while remaining part of the Warner Bros. Discovery family.”

McDonough first joined Warner Bros. in 2001, working in publicity for New Line Cinema, and was promoted in 2012 to overseeing publicity and corporate communications for New Line Cinema and Warner Bros. Studio Operations.

After spending two years managing communications for EuropaCorp, she returned to Warner Bros. in 2018 to lead theatrical communications for Warner Bros. Pictures Group.

McDonough is a graduate of Boston College.