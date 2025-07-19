Katy Perry Left Clinging to Flying Prop After Mid-Song Malfunction | Video

Katy Perry is the latest touring pop star to be hit with a major prop malfunction while mid-song — and mid-air. Multiple fan videos from Perry’s performance in San Francisco showed the singer nearly falling from a flying butterfly as it traversed the Chase Center.

Perry was singing her 2013 hit “Roar” Friday night when the prop appeared to tilt and drop, which prompted her to grab on to the cables and look up. Perry then waved to the crowd to indicate she was OK.

Katy Perry’s tour prop malfunctions midair. pic.twitter.com/Fu8bPYhfWy — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 19, 2025

The singer later poked fun at the moment and shared a zoomed in photo of her expression as it happened in her Instagram Story. “Good Night San Fran,” she captioned the post.

The malfunction comes weeks after Beyoncé experienced a similar moment of terror when the flying car she was traveling in during a Houston show began to tilt mid-air. Beyoncé paused the show and asked production to “stop” repeatedly, before carrying on with the performance once the issue was resolved.

The crowd cheered as the production crew attempted to rectify the situation. “Thank you for your patience,” Beyoncé said. The car was eventually lowered to the floor level.

Both the car and Beyoncé were harnessed to cables, and the singer was also seen gripping on to one as the crew navigated the situation.