Senior White House Correspondent Kayla Tausche Leaves CNBC After 13 Years

Kayla Tausche, CNBC’s senior White House correspondent, has left the network. The broadcaster posted about the career shift on Twitter.

The American journalist was with the network for 13 years. She will be leaving for “a new adventure,” Tausche wrote. “As a wide-eyed cub reporter, I never could have imagined the experiences these years would bring and all the pinch-me moments I’d encounter. I’m so grateful for it all.”

In the same thread, she thanked her employers, audience and sources. She also teased that she will share what’s ahead “soon” after taking some downtime.

Some personal news: After nearly 13 years at @CNBC, it’s time for a new adventure. As a wide-eyed cub reporter, I never could have imagined the experiences these years would bring and all the pinch-me moments I’d encounter. I’m so grateful for it all. (1/) — Kayla Tausche (@kaylatausche) June 29, 2023

TheWrap reached out to CNBC for comment.

Prior to joining the network in 2011, Tausche covered consumer and retail news for Bloomberg. She then moved to join DealReporter, which is part of the financial news and data firm Mergermarket. During that time, she was a frequent guest on CNBC and CNBC World, often covering mergers and acquisitions.

Tausche has contributed to MSNBC, “Today,” “Weekend Today” and “NBC Nightly News with Brian Williams.” Her work has received widespread acclaim, particularly her coverage of the News Corporation phone hacking scandal and her analysis of the Facebook IPO filings.

In 2021, she became the senior White House correspondent for the news organization. Tausche’s departure is especially notable as it comes in the midst of the 2024 election cycle.

A division of NBCUniversal News Group, CNBC is one of the three major business news channels alongside Bloomberg Television and Fox Business. Earlier this year, the channel experienced a bit of a programming shakeup with Brian Sullivan taking over Shepard Smith’s slot.