Keanu Reeves has been granted a temporary restraining order against a man who has allegedly been stalking the actor for several months.

His lawyer Mathew Rosengart submitted paperwork to a Los Angeles court on Tuesday asking for protection against a 38-year-old man named Bryan Keith Dixon.

Documents obtained by TheWrap state that Dixon trespassed onto Reeves’ property and attempted to make contact with him on six occasions between Nov. 2022 to Jan. 2023.

In one instance, Dixon allegedly left a backpack behind that contained a DNA testing kit, apparently with the intention of proving that they are blood-related. (Reeves maintains that he and Dixon have no relation whatsoever.) Dixon entered through a side gate in at least one of his attempts to break in, and scaled a fence surrounding the property in another.

The filing also goes into detail about Dixon’s criminal history, uncovered by a private security firm Reeves hired. According to investigators, his record spans two decades and includes recent convictions for assault/battery, resisting arrest, and disorderly conduct in Rhode Island.

He is the defendent in an ongoing case in Rhode Island involving charges of breaking and entering with felonious intent, possessing burglary tools and vandalism. A judge there issued a warrant for Dixon’s arrest in Sept. 2022.

The Los Angeles judge approved the temporary restraining order against Dixon. He is ordered to appear in court on Feb. 24.

TheWrap has reached out to Reeves’ legal representatives for comment.

TMZ first reported the news.