Keanu Reeves and Sandra Bullock to Reunite in Romantic Thriller From Amazon MGM

An untitled propulsive romantic thriller starring Keanu Reeves and Sandra Bullock is in development at Amazon MGM Studios, the company announced on Friday.

Noah Oppenheim is writing the script, with plot details for the film being kept under wraps.

Producers include Bullock via Fortis Films, Reeves, Mark Gordon and Bibby Dunn via The Mark Gordon Company and Oppenheim and Sarah Bremner via Prologue Entertainment.

The film reunites Reeves, Bullock following their work together on the 1994 hit action film, “Speed,” (which was also produced by Gordon) and the 2006 fantasy romance film “The Lake House.” Gordon and Oppenheim brought the idea for the film to Reeves and Bullock who went on to develop the film with them.

Reeves is well-known for his outstanding performances in the “Matrix” and “John Wick” franchises. He most recently starred in the title role in “John Wick: Chapter 4,” in addition to executive producing, as well as the 2021 film, “The Matrix Resurrections.”

Bullock most recently starred in and produced “The Lost City” for Paramount, “The Unforgivable” and “Bird Box” for Netflix. She previously received an Academy Award for “The Blind Side,” and an Academy Award nomination for her performance in Warner Bros’. “Gravity.”

Mark Gordon Pictures is an international film, television and theater production company with an extensive history in film (“Saving Private Ryan,” “Speed,” “The Day After Tomorrow,” “2012,” “Murder on the Orient Express,” “Source Code,” “Molly’s Game,” “The Patriot”) and television (“Grey’s Anatomy,” “Criminal Minds,” “Ray Donovan,” “Designated Survivor,” “Quantico,” “The Rookie”). Gordon is currently producing Greta Gerwig’s upcoming “Narnia” film for Netflix.

Prologue Entertainment was recently founded by industry veterans Bremner, Oppenheim and Lloyd Braun,. The company is partnered with Jeff Zucker and RedBird Capital and produces premium scripted series and films.

Reeves is repped by WME, Range Media Partners and Scott Sims. Bullock is repped by CAA, Cliff Gilbert-Lurie and Logan Clare.

The Hollywood Reporter first reported the news.