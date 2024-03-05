Keith Olbermann Calls for Dissolution of SCOTUS: ‘Political Whores on the Court’ Overruled the Constitution for Trump

This morning Keith Olbermann had a lot to say about the Supreme Court’s determination that states cannot remove Donald Trump from their presidential ballots. He told one person on Twitter/X, “If the political whores on the court are overruling quite explicit language in the constitution to benefit one politician, your ‘separation of powers’ died long ago.”

Olbermann kicked things off when he tweeted, “The Supreme Court has betrayed democracy. Its members including Jackson, Kagan and Sotomayor have proved themselves inept at reading comprehension. And collectively the “court” has shown itself to be corrupt and illegitimate. It must be dissolved.”

With such a fiery take, it’s no surprise that Olbermann was soon peppered with questions from plenty of people on Twitter/X. Josie Globach, who runs the account for The Redheaded Libertarian, asked, “Dissolve the separation of powers to save democracy?”

Olbermann fired back, “If the political whores on the court are overruling quite explicit language in the constitution to benefit one politician, your ‘separation of powers’ died long ago.”

After a second person encouraged Olbermann to “cry more,” in response the court’s unanimous decision, he tweeted, “Those aren’t tears, Fascist. They’re urine. I’m sure you enjoy being bathed in it.”

“By the way, fathead, if this court now grants Trump this hallucination of ‘presidential immunity’ it applies to Biden too. And he could arrest the justices and cancel the election and you couldn’t do shit about it,” he added.

The Colorado lawsuit, upheld by that state’s top court, argued that the 14th Amendment allows individual states to decide if a presidential candidate is ineligible to run. During court arguments in February, Justice Roberts took issue with Colorado’s assertion.

“The whole point of the 14th Amendment was to restrict state power, right?” he asked before he added that the claim is “a position that is at war with the whole thrust of the 14th Amendment.”

More specifically, the 3rd section of the amendment states, “No person shall be a Senator or Representative in Congress, or elector of President and Vice-President, or hold any office, civil or military, under the United States, or under any State, who, having previously taken an oath, as a member of Congress, or as an officer of the United States, or as a member of any State legislature, or as an executive or judicial officer of any State, to support the Constitution of the United States, shall have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same, or given aid or comfort to the enemies thereof.”

If proven to have engaged in insurrection or rebellion, the person in question is disqualified from holding public office. Trump has not yet been convicted of any crimes related to that.