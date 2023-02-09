Keke Palmer and Sacha Baron Cohen to Star in David O. Russell’s ‘Super Toys’

Keke Palmer and Sacha Baron Cohen are teaming up for David O. Russell’s next film, “Super Toys.” The project is being shopped at the European Film Market in Berlin.

Set in the 1970s, the “Nope” and “Borat” stars will play groovy toy salespeople on a life-or-death mission to save themselves, their marriage and their 12-year-old daughter while traveling the roads of middle America.

“American Hustle” filmmaker Russell will write and direct his follow-up to last year’s box office bomb “Amsterdam.” Charles Roven is producing for Atlas Entertainment, along with Matthew Budman.

Palmer, fresh off her lauded performance in Jordan Peele’s “Nope,” has a number of other projects in the works. She’s set to star in and produce the action-comedy “Moxie” and will feature alongside Whoopi Goldberg and Kathy Najimy in “Sister Act 3: Kicking the Habit.” Her project “Being Mortal” is on indefinite hiatus after a female collaborator filed an inappropriate behavior complaint against co-star Bill Murray. Palmer is represented by 3 Arts Entertainment and Hertz Lichtenstein Young & Polk LLP.

Baron Cohen’s recent work includes “Luca,” “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” and “The Trial of the Chicago 7.” He’ll next star in Alfonso Cuarón’s upcoming Apple TV+ series “Disclaimer” with Cate Blanchett and Kevin Kline. Baron Cohen is repped by CAA and Ziffren Brittenham. Russell is also repped by CAA.

CAA is handling U.S. sales for “Super Toys,” while Film Nation Entertainment reps international sales.

Deadline first reported the news.