Jordan Peele’s highly anticipated third feature film, “Nope,” has finally arrived.

The film follows Peele’s first two horror films as a writer/director, 2017’s “Get Out” and 2019’s “Us.” Known for his comedy and leading role in “Key and Peele,” Peele has quickly become a draw for fans as a filmmaker and “Nope,” unlike Peele’s first two films, leans heavily into the sci-fi genre with a blockbuster-sized budget. Peele reteamed with Daniel Kaluuya on the film, which finds a brother and sister duo trying to catch UFOs on camera.

With “Nope” being one of the most highly anticipated films of the year, many are no doubt wondering where and how to watch it. All your questions answered below.

Is “Nope” in Theaters or Streaming?

“Nope” opens exclusively in theaters Friday, July 22, so the only way to see it opening weekend is in a movie theater.

When Will “Nope” Be Streaming?

Although no official date has been given regarding the “Nope” streaming date, the film is a Universal release and will almost certainly be streaming on Peacock after a minimum of 45 days exclusively in theaters (although the film could also arrive on Peacock later than that).

That means you might expect “Nope” to be streaming on Peacock around Sept. 6, which will be its exclusive streaming home due to Universal and Peacock’s exclusive deal made in 2021.

Is “Nope” Worth Seeing in Theaters?

The short answer is yes. Peele partnered with cinematographer Hoyte van Hoytema — who also shot “Interstellar,” “Spectre” and “Tenet” — on the film and utilized IMAX cameras to capture a number of sequences. “Nope” is really, at heart, a film about spectacle and in that regard Peele delivered a spectacle all his own. So if you can see it in IMAX, go for it.

Who Is in the “Nope” Cast?

Daniel Kaluuya plays OJ Haywood, the California ranch owner and older brother to Keke Palmer’s Emerald Haywood. The two siblings are accompanied by Brandon Perea as Angel Torres and Michael Wincott as Antlers Holst. Steven Yeun portrays Ricky “Jupe” Park, but his relation to the Haywood siblings has yet to be clarified — audiences will just have to wait to see how he fits into the plot. The cast also includes Barbie Ferreira, Keith David, Wrenn Schmidt, Donna Mills, Devon Graye, Eddie Jemison, Osgood Perkins, Terry Notary, Andrew Patrick Ralston, and Jennifer Lafleur.

What Is “Nope” About?

While the premise of Peele’s latest film has been kept quiet, the trailers have divulged a few details so audiences know a little of what to expect going into the theater. OJ (Kaluuya) is running the family’s California ranch, which is in the business of providing horses for Hollywood productions, and his sister Emerald “Em” (Palmer) is the more charismatic of the two. After OJ witnesses something spectacular in the sky, he and Em –with the help of a tech salesman (Perea) and a documentarian (Wincott) — set about trying to capture this UFO on camera.

Watch the “Nope” Trailer

Or don’t — this one gives a lot away!