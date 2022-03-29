Kelly Lamor Wilson, a star known for the Blumhouse film “Freaky,” has joined the cast of Marc Forster’s “A Man Called Otto” starring Tom Hanks, TheWrap has learned exclusively.

Lamor Wilson joins a cast that also includes Mariana Treviño, Rachel Keller, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Cameron Britton and Mike Birbiglia. Sony is releasing the movie that’s an English-language adaptation of the hit Swedish book and remake of the subsequent Swedish film “A Man Called Ove.”

The film is the story of Otto Anderson (Hanks), a grumpy widower whose only joy comes from criticizing and judging his exasperated neighbors. When a lively young family moves in next door, he meets his match in quick-witted and very pregnant Marisol, leading to an unexpected friendship that will turn his world upside down.

Lamor Wilson in “A Man Called Otto” plays Shari Kenzie, a social media journalist who learns that Otto saved the life of a businessman at the risk of his own life and wants to write a column featuring Otto as one of life’s “Everyday Heroes.”

Marc Forster is directing the film from a script by two-time Oscar nominee David Magee, who adapted the film from Fredrik Backman’s book.

Fredrik Wikström Nicastro of SF Studios is producing the film with Rita Wilson and Hanks and his Playtone partner Gary Goetzman. Forster and Renée Wolfe will serve as executive producers via their production company 2DUX2. SF Studios is also fully financing the project. Magee is also executive producing.

Sony Pictures acquired “A Man Called Otto” in what was one of the largest deals ever out of the European Film Market for $60 million, and they’ve already set a release date for it on Christmas Day of this year.

The movie is based on the 2012 book “A Man Called Ove,” which sold 7 million copies, spent 77 weeks on the New York Times best-sellers list and was translated into 40 languages. A subsequent movie released in 2015 was nominated for two Oscars, including for Best International Film. It even brought in $3.4 million at the domestic box office as the highest-grossing international film in the U.S. that year.

Up next, Lamor Wilson has a supporting lead role in Billy Porter’s directorial debut, the MGM film “What If.” She’s also previously starred in the HBO series “Mrs. Fletcher,” the Blumhouse film “Freaky” and the indie feature “Summer ’03”.

Lamor Wilson is represented by Rebecca Lyle at Authentic Talent and Literary Management, Hyperion Talent Agency and STW Talent Agency.