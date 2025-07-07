Kelly Osbourne to Host ‘Lego Masters Jr.’ Special Event Series This August on Fox

Kelly Osbourne is building upon her already great week by adding another hosting gig to her résumé. After getting engaged to Slipknot rocker Sid Wilson at her dad Ozzy Osbourne’s final Black Sabbath show on Saturday, she is now set to host “Lego Masters Jr.” next month on Fox.

The child-friendly special event spinoff will run for four weeks starting Aug. 18, the network announced on Monday.

Plus, Andy Richter, Jordin Sparks, Porsha Williams, Ravi V. Patel and Alison Sweeney will serve as celebrity partners for the five pairs of kid contestants. As such, it appears as though “Lego Masters Jr.” will echo the formula used for the “Celebrity Holiday Bricktaculars.”

Additionally, longtime Brickmaster Amy Corbett will be returning to judge the teams alongside “Lego Masters” Season 1 finalist Boone Langston (who steps in for Jamie Berard).

Season 5 of “Lego Masters” is currently airing on Fox. It will mark the final season to feature Will Arnett as host, as he is being replaced by Nick Cannon when the reality competition series returns for Season 6 in 2026.

Osbourne’s previous hosting duties include “Fashion Police” and “Project Runway Junior” after first making a name for herself with her family on “The Osbournes.”

“Lego Masters” airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on Fox before airing the next day on Hulu. “Lego Masters Jr.” will then take its time slot on Aug. 18.