Kelly Osbourne to Host ‘Lego Masters Jr.’ Special Event Series This August on Fox

Andy Richter, Jordin Sparks, Porsha Williams, Ravi V. Patel and Alison Sweeney will serve as celebrity partners for the kid contestants

JD Knapp
Lego Masters Jr.
Amy Corbett, Kelly Osbourne and Boone Langston for "Lego Masters Jr." (Fox)

Kelly Osbourne is building upon her already great week by adding another hosting gig to her résumé. After getting engaged to Slipknot rocker Sid Wilson at her dad Ozzy Osbourne’s final Black Sabbath show on Saturday, she is now set to host “Lego Masters Jr.” next month on Fox.

The child-friendly special event spinoff will run for four weeks starting Aug. 18, the network announced on Monday.

Plus, Andy Richter, Jordin Sparks, Porsha Williams, Ravi V. Patel and Alison Sweeney will serve as celebrity partners for the five pairs of kid contestants. As such, it appears as though “Lego Masters Jr.” will echo the formula used for the “Celebrity Holiday Bricktaculars.”

Additionally, longtime Brickmaster Amy Corbett will be returning to judge the teams alongside “Lego Masters” Season 1 finalist Boone Langston (who steps in for Jamie Berard).

Season 5 of “Lego Masters” is currently airing on Fox. It will mark the final season to feature Will Arnett as host, as he is being replaced by Nick Cannon when the reality competition series returns for Season 6 in 2026.

Osbourne’s previous hosting duties include “Fashion Police” and “Project Runway Junior” after first making a name for herself with her family on “The Osbournes.”

“Lego Masters” airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on Fox before airing the next day on Hulu. “Lego Masters Jr.” will then take its time slot on Aug. 18.

Nick Cannon, Will Arnett
Read Next
Nick Cannon to Replace Will Arnett as Host of ‘Lego Masters’ Season 6

JD Knapp

JD Knapp

JD Knapp is the morning news editor at TheWrap, with a personal preference for horror movies, bubblegum pop, reality TV, sitcoms, and animation. After growing up in Connecticut and graduating from Emerson College in Boston with a degree in Broadcast Journalism, he has gone on to work for national outlets such as People, E! News,…

Comments