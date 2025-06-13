Nick Cannon to Replace Will Arnett as Host of ‘Lego Masters’ Season 6

When “Lego Masters” returns for its newly renewed sixth season next year, Nick Cannon will be replacing original host Will Arnett, Fox announced on Friday.

“We’re thrilled to bring ‘Lego Masters’ back for another season,” Fox Television Network President Michael Thorn said in a statement. “Alongside our incredible creative partners, this beloved series continues to captivate audiences. Originally launched with the wonderful Will Arnett, the show now enters an exciting next chapter with Nick Cannon at the helm, who brings a new fun energy to the competition.”

“I’m a huge fan of ‘Lego Masters,’” Cannon added. “It’s an honor to join the series and host another show with my Fox family. Season 6 we’re bringing an action-packed hour full of family fun, passion and for the first time ever, in-person audition episodes. I can’t wait to see the insane creations and give away a big bag of money to the best of the best.”

Indeed, Cannon can also be seen as the host of “The Masked Singer” for the network. Arnett is currently hosting Season 5 of “Lego Masters” alongside Brickmaster judges Jamie Berard and Amy Corbett — all of whom have been with the reality competition show since it premiered in February 2020.

“‘Lego Masters’ has truly built something special, and we’re delighted to build another season with Fox! As we embark on this new chapter, we’re particularly excited to welcome Nick Cannon to the ‘Lego Masters’ family as our new host. Nick is a proven entertainer with a fantastic rapport, and we’re eager to witness how his unique style will elevate the competition during the new season,” Endemol Shine North America CEO Sharon Levy said. “Of course, none of this would have been possible without the phenomenal Will Arnett, who guided us through five truly superlative seasons. Will’s comedic brilliance and genuine passion for the show laid the perfect foundation, and we are immensely thankful for his incredible contribution.”

As Cannon noted, in-person audition episodes for Season 6 will take place at Legoland California Resort on June 21 and 22. Interested applicants can bring their MOCs (My Own Creation) for consideration, but must RSVP ahead of time. Season 6 will then air in the 2025-26 season.

The upcoming season will be executive produced by showrunner Shyam Balsé, Michael Heyerman and Levy from Endemol Shine North America; Karen Smith and Steph Harris from Tuesday’s Child; Brad Pitt, Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner from Plan B; and Jill Wilfert and Robert May from the Lego Group.

New episodes of “Lego Masters” air Mondays on Fox before streaming next day on Hulu.



