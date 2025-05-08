‘The Masked Singer’ Crowns Its Season 13 Victor: And the Winner Is…

Note: This story contains spoilers from the Season 13 finale of “The Masked Singer.”

Last week on “The Masked Singer,” Lucky Duck used his powers of luck to advance everyone to the finals (and was unmasked to reveal none other than Taika Waititi). But still, only one person could win the competition.

The finals came down to Mad Scientist, Coral, Boogie Woogie and Pearl, and in the end, that’s actually the order they placed in. Mad Scientist came in fourth, and was revealed to be one half of Florida Georgia Line, Brian Kelley. To almost no one’s surprise, Coral was revealed to be Disney star Meg Donnelly.

Boogie Woogie came in second, revealed to be “Honey, I’m Good” singer Andy Grammer. And for the record, he really did want to win it all.

“I was not there to have fun,” he told TheWrap with a laugh. “I’m there to win. Yeah, 100%.”

But at the end of the night, it was Gretchen Wilson who took home the golden mask trophy, and was revealed to be Pearl. She also was driven to win it all, though she admitted that her competitive drive didn’t kick in until about a week into competing.

Ironically though, she herself thought Grammer had the win locked in throughout the entire competition.

“Boogie and I had a lot of time around each other. No idea who each other were, but complimented each other every performance,” she told TheWrap. “He would just high five me, ‘I’m not sure who you are, Pearl, but you’re killing it.’ And I was like, ‘Oh, boogie, you’re gonna win this thing.’ We had this love for each other as Boogie and Pearl, like it was just the sweetest thing. [He’s] really talented and a really, really nice guy.”

Grammer also enjoyed their odd friendship that was formed, especially because any interactions were simply difficult to execute.

“I mean, listen, there’s competitiveness because that’s fun. Like I love to joke around,” he said. “I remember she said ‘hi’ to me through the mask. They don’t let you talk to each other, you don’t know who the person is, and you’re not hanging out with them backstage, right?”

“So it creates these really kind of sweet, vulnerable interactions where nobody’s talking and you’re like, ‘Hey, you’re pretty good’ like, a little fist bump. Yeah, it was really sweet.”

Still, Wilson was thrilled to come out at top — mostly just so she can stop keeping the secret. But also because she proved to herself that not only could she still get out and perform, but could even do it with added difficulty.

“Today’s the day that Gretchen Wilson becomes more than just the Redneck Woman,” she joked.

Wednesday’s finale also revealed a Season 14 renewal for the series, with plans for its return in January 2026 while skipping its traditional fall run. A Fox spokesperson told TheWrap the move is aimed at giving production more time for the “supercharged” season, as well as to secure bigger names for its cast.

“The Masked Singer” will return for Season 14 in January 2026.