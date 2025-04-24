‘MasterChef’ Season 15, Competition Series ‘The Snake’ Lead Fox Summer Schedule

Fox has locked in its summer schedule, which will include new seasons of “MasterChef,” “Lego Masters,” “The Quiz With Balls” and “The 1% Club,” as well as two new unscripted series: “Gordon Ramsay’s Secret Service” and “The Snake.”

Season 5 of “Lego Masters,” which is hosted by Will Arnett, will kick things off with a premiere on May 19 at 8 p.m. ET/PT, followed by a new episode of “America’s Most Wanted.”

Season 15 of “MasterChef” will return on May 21 at 8 p.m. ET. The season will feature a new theme, Dynamic Duos, where pairs of home cooks will participate together to compete for the $250,000 grand prize. Chef Tiffany Derry will join Ramsay and renowned restaurateur Joe Bastianich as judges. Following “MasterChef,” Ramsay’s “Secret Service” will premiere at 9 p.m. ET.

Season 2 of “The Quiz With Balls” will take over the 9-10 p.m. ET time slot on Mondays starting June 2, while Season 2 of “The 1% Club” with new host Joel McHale will take over the 8-9 p.m. ET time slot on Tuesdays starting June 10.

“The Snake,” a “social survival of the fittest” competition series hosted by comedian Jim Jefferies that sees 15 masters of manipulation compete for a $100,000 grand prize, will take over the 9-10 p.m. ET time slot on Tuesdays starting June 10.

Also rounding out the lineup will be new episodes of “Bob’s Burgers,” “Grimsburg,” “Family Guy” and “The Great North” starting May 29. “Family Guy,” “Bob’s Burgers,” and “The Simpsons” were all renewed for four additional seasons earlier this month. At the time, the network also announced that “American Dad!” would be returning to Fox and granted the series a four-season pickup as well.

Additional summer programming will be announced at a later date.