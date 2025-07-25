Kelly Osbourne Shares Touching Tribute to Late Father Ozzy, Remembering Him in His Own Words: ‘I Lost the Best Friend I Ever Had’

Kelly Osbourne spoke out about the death of her father, Ozzy Osbourne, for the first time on Thursday. Rather than issuing a formal statement, Kelly shared some lyrics from the Black Sabbath song “Changes,” which came out during the Prince of Darkness’ time with the band.

“I feel unhappy I am so sad. I lost the best friend I ever had 💔” Kelly shared in an Instagram story.

“Changes” originated as a Black Sabbath song, inspired by drummer Bill Ward’s separation from his first wife. Ozzy and Kelly Osbourne later re-recorded the song as a single in 2003, turning it into a father-daughter duet. You can listen to this version of the song below.

Ozzy Osbourne died Tuesday at the age of 76, with no cause of death yet given. The rock musician struggled for many years with multiple health issues, including a Parkinson’s Disease diagnosis which he shared for the first time publicly in 2020.

Ozzy Osbourne was an iconic musician who served as the lead singer and frontman for the band Black Sabbath. After he was removed from the band, he later launched a successful career as a solo musician. Known as the Prince of Darkness, the heavy metal singer went on to find a sort of second life in the public eye through his MTV series “The Osbournes,” which helped transform reality television.

In early July, Ozzy Osbourne performed a charity concert with Black Sabbath, titled “Back to the Beginning” which was meant to be both a reunion and a farewell. Following his death, Ozzy Osbourne’s performance of his hit song “Mama, I’m Coming Home” at the concert started making the rounds on social media, with fans saying it felt like “he was saying goodbye” through the performance.

The song “Mama, I’m Coming Home” nods to his wife, Sharon Osbourne, whom he often called “Mama” as a pet name. The title refers to something the singer would tell her over the phone at the end of his tours. Sharon Osbourne has yet to release a public statement on her husband’s death.