The World Mourns Ozzy Osbourne, a Once-in-a-Lifetime Talent: ‘The Template for Heavy Rock’

Friends and colleagues are mourning the loss of Ozzy Osbourne. “The “Prince of Darkness” and Black Sabbath lead singer died Tuesday at age 76. According to a statement from Osbourne’s family, the iconic heavy metal musician was surrounded by loved ones at the time of his death.

“It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning. He was with his family and surrounded by love,” Osbourne’s family reported through the musician’s official X account. “We ask everyone to respect our family privacy at this time. Sharon, Jack, Kelly, Aimee and Louis.”

Friends, family and peers of Osbourne’s shared words of remembrance following his death on Tuesday. The band Nirvana was one of the first groups to chime in, speaking about how Osbourne influenced the group.

“Thank you Ozzy Osbourne for the inspiration,” Nirvana’s official X account posted. “@BlackSabbath is the template for heavy Rock. #Ozzy”

“Machete” star Danny Trejo also took to X to speak about the loss of Osbourne. There, Trejo shared a photo of himself being playfully strangled by the musician.

“Today we lost one of the wildest souls to ever walk this Earth,” Trejo said. “Ozzy wasn’t just The Prince of Darkness, he was pure light to those of us lucky enough to meet him. A heart bigger than any stage he ever rocked. My heart goes out to Sharon and the Kids. Save me a seat backstage up there, carnál. Love you forever.”

You can see more reactions from celebrities and friends of Osbourne’s below:

Thank you Ozzy Osbourne for the inspiration. @BlackSabbath is the template for heavy Rock. #Ozzy — Nirvana (@Nirvana) July 22, 2025

One of the greatest of all time. @OzzyOsbourne R.I.P. 💔 pic.twitter.com/LX1E8CLVdx — Seán Ono Lennon (@seanonolennon) July 22, 2025

We ❤️ you too, Ozzy pic.twitter.com/ISDdTD84iB — The Smashing Pumpkins (@SmashingPumpkin) July 22, 2025

Man,,, real heart broken over the passing of OZZY OSBOURNE,,, we go way back and it was a real honor to watch him get inducted into the @rockhall last year. Sending my love and prayers to Sharon and his kids and whole family. RIP 🤍 pic.twitter.com/YVKpAz6FKg — FLAVOR FLAV (@FlavorFlav) July 22, 2025

RIP Ozzy. Right after the recent huge Black Sabbath final concert. Sad.. In my opinion the Creators of Heavy Metal 🤘🏽🙏 pic.twitter.com/j2JdI6WA9C — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) July 22, 2025

🖤 Rest in Power, Ozzy 🖤



Today we lost one of the wildest souls to ever walk this Earth. Ozzy wasn't just The Prince of Darkness, he was pure light to those of us lucky enough to meet him. A heart bigger than any stage he ever rocked. My heart goes out to Sharon and the Kids.… pic.twitter.com/rjAIz2DkHP — Danny Trejo (@officialDannyT) July 22, 2025

We're deeply saddened to learn that rock & roll icon Ozzy Osbourne, famously known as the Prince of Darkness, passed away this morning. Our hearts are with his family, loved ones, and many dedicated fans during this time. We know his legacy will live on through music-lovers… pic.twitter.com/nAPXkglhmD — MTV (@MTV) July 22, 2025

So very sad to hear about Ozzy’s passing. I will always cherish the time I spent with him on Ghostbusters. He was such a sweet guy and so up for having fun with his persona. He was a true legend and the music world wouldn’t have been the same without him. RIP Ozzy. 🙏🙏🙏🤘🤘🤘 pic.twitter.com/ryiyMttASw — Paul Feig (@paulfeig) July 22, 2025

A founding member of Black Sabbath, Osbourne performed with the heavy metal band for years. Though he was removed from the group in 1979, the lead singer reunited with his band several times in the decades since. Recently, the band held a charity concert, titled “Back to the Beginning,” on July 5, 2025, as a farewell performance.

Outside of Black Sabbath, Osbourne had a varied resume, including a solo musical career. In the early 2000s, Osbourne found himself at the center of an MTV reality series, “The Osbournes,” which was a hit for the network.

MTV’s official X account also shared words in memory of Osbourne.

“We’re deeply saddened to learn that rock & roll icon Ozzy Osbourne, famously known as the Prince of Darkness, passed away this morning,” the post said. “Our hearts are with his family, loved ones and many dedicated fans during this time. We know his legacy will live on through music-lovers around the world.”

No cause of death has been yet given. The musician had a history of health complications, including a diagnosis of Parkinson’s Disease which he shared publicly for the first time in 2020.