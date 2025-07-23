Fans Melt Over Ozzy Osbourne’s Final ‘Mama, I’m Coming Home’ Concert Performance: ‘He Was Saying Goodbye’ | Video

A soulful performance from a heavy metal legend took on a new meaning Tuesday following the death of Ozzy Osbourne. After the announcement that the Black Sabbath frontman and “Prince of Darkness” died at the age of 76, fans began passing around a recent performance of the musician’s hit song, “Mama, I’m Coming Home” on social media.

Though only a few weeks ago the performance was lauded as a touching farewell to the singer’s time on stage, it has since transformed into a funeral dirge for the late musician — one that fans shared and celebrated in the light of Tuesday’s news.

“This performance feels so different now,” user Eric Matheny shared on X. “Like he was saying goodbye to the world. RIP Ozzy.”

The clip showed Osbourne performing his power pallad on July 5 at “Back to the Beginning,” a Black Sabbath farewell charity concert. The slower, lower ballad from Osbourne already made fans in the video emotional at the time of the performance.

Now, the emotions are hitting viewers anew. You can watch the video below.

This performance feels so different now. Like he was saying goodbye to the world.



RIP Ozzy. pic.twitter.com/8YP0HRyvvV — Eric Matheny 🎙️ (@ericmmatheny) July 22, 2025

Osbourne originally released “Mama, I’m Coming Home” in 1991 on his album “No More Tears.” The title references Osbourne’s wife, Sharon Osbourne, whom Ozzy frequently called “Mama” as a pet name. The title derives from something Ozzy would tell Sharon over the phone at the end of his tours.

Halfway through the performance, Osbourne invited the audience to sing the title line alongside him, pointing his microphone into the crowd. Sitting upon a throne decorated with a bat, he followed this by shouting into the crowd:

“I love you all.”