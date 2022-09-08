Kelly Osbourne is paying homage to her birth decade as the host of the upcoming AXS TV series “The Very VERY Best Of The 80s,” TheWrap can exclusively reveal.

The series will examine the big names, big hits and big moments that defined a generation. It “takes viewers on a nostalgia-fueled journey through the bodacious popular culture that made the decade most triumphant—and continues to captivate fans both old and new to this day,” per the channel.

Some of the topics explored in each episode include a breakdown of TV’s catchiest theme songs, top action movie stars, the biggest celebrity couples, the buzziest toys of the decade and the horror movies that continue to define the genre nearly four decades later.

In a clip from the series, Osbourne discusses the “Dukes of Hazzard” theme song with celebrities including Morgan Fairchild, Chris Kirkpatrick and Chris Reid — all of whom dive into their associations with the song and the show.

In addition to Kirkpatrick, Fairchild, and Reid, Osbourne will be joined by a rotating panel of guests that include Todd Bridges, Anson Williams, Susan Olsen, John Salley, Tia Carrere, Tracey Gold, Dan Cortese, Olivia d’Abo, Perez Hilton, Joely Fisher and more.

“Having been born in the ‘80s, this decade has always been close to my heart, and I know so many people around the world feel the same way,” Osbourne said in a statement. “Whether you lived through it, just missed it, or barely remember it, the ‘80s gave us some of the greatest music, movies, TV, toys, and more that are still impacting and influencing pop culture today. It has been so much fun to be a part of this series, and getting to relive the magic of this one-of-a-kind era. I cannot wait to share it with AXS TV’s audience as we celebrate ‘The Very VERY Best Of The 80s’!”

“The Very VERY Best Of The 80s” is executive produced by Katie Daryl. The series premieres on Oct. 4 at 8:30 p.m. ET/5:30 p.m. PT.