Kellyanne Conway’s memoir “Here’s the Deal,” detailing her time as Donald Trump’s campaign manager and political adviser, has sold 25,003 copies since its May 24 debut.

Despite reaching the No. 1 spot on the New York Times’ best sellers’ list, the 500-page volume’s sales fell short in comparison to other White House tell-all memoirs.

As reported by the Intelligencer, Mary Trump’s explosive book about her uncle “Too Much and Never Enough” flew off the shelves, with 950,000 copies sold in its first 24 hours. Groundbreaking journalist Bob Woodward’s “Rage” sold 600,000 units in its first week.

Trump had harsh words for Conway’s memoir, which includes an anecdote about how the former Commander in Chief considered dropping out of the 2016 race weeks before Election Day. In an excerpt published prior to the book’s release, Conway writes that he thought about pulling out after the infamous Access Hollywood tape emerged, but that she persuaded him to stay in the running.

At the time the excerpt was published, Trump’s chief spokesperson Liz Harrington told The Daily Beast that Conway’s recollection of that moment was “totally false.” After its publication, on May 26, Trump aired his own views on his social media platform Truth Social.

“Kellyanne Conway never told me that she thought we lost the election. If she had I wouldn’t have dealt with her any longer – she would have been wrong – could go back to her crazy husband,” Trump wrote, referencing Conway’s husband George Conway, who has been extraordinarily vocal about being anti-Trump. “Writing books can make people say some very strange things.”

Still, “Here’s the Deal” fared much better than memoirs published by other White House figures, including Chris Christie (less than 3,000 sold in its first week) and most recently Meghan McCain.

Citing an NPD Book Scan provided to Secrets, the Washington Examiner reported that McCain’s “Bad Republican” memoir sold a measly 244 copies in the first few days.

McCain, a former host on “The View” and the daughter of John McCain, has claimed that “Bad Republican” is a hit audiobook and that the hard copy was only intended as a “collectible for people who have already downloaded and consumed it.”

If the numbers are accurate, Conway’s memoir has already outsold McCain’s 100 times over.