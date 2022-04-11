The 2022 CMT Music Awards are being thrown for a loop at the last minute. Singer-songwriter Kelsea Ballerini was due to co-host the ceremony live alongside Anthony Mackie on Monday night, but after testing positive for COVID, Ballerini will now be hosting (and performing) remotely from home.

“The bad news is that a couple days ago I tested positive for COVID and the CMT awards are tonight, so unfortunately I cannot be there in person anymore,” Ballerini said in a statement on Instagram. “I am devastated. I’m gutted. The good news is I am feeling a lot better, a lot better. And the incredible CMT family and my team have brought part of the CMT set to my house, to my little bubble, and set it up to where I can still host and perform.”

Ballerini added that she and her team are making lemons out of lemonade. “It is certainly not what we had expected or planned for but we are doing our damn best. So I will still see you tonight on the awards, and let’s make some lemonade together out of these very bitter lemons. Yeah, guys, I’m so sorry but have so much fun for me if you’re going to the show and if you’re watching on TV, I will see you there.”

“Kelsea’s good friend Kane Brown, who co-hosted with her last year, has graciously agreed to step in alongside Anthony Mackie and they have plenty of surprises in store for tonight’s show,” a CMT spokesperson said in a statement.

The awards show airs Monday, April 11 at 8pm ET/PT and will be live on the east coast, delayed on the west coast. It will air simultaneously on CBS and also streaming on Paramount+.

In addition to Ballerini, performers at the CMT Music Awards include The Judds, Kane Brown, Cody Johnson, Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town, Maren Morris + Ryan Hurd, Carly Pearce, Cole Swindell + Lainey Wilson and Keith Urban.

Watch Ballerini’s statement below.