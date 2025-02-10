‘The View’: Ana Navarro Predicts Trump Executive Order ‘Banning Black People From Halftime’ After Super Bowl LIX

Kendrick Lamar blew fans away with his Super Bowl halftime show on Sunday, including the hosts of “The View.” In fact, Ana Navarro is pretty sure that, after that show, Donald Trump will be signing a new executive order to ensure it never happens again.

Discussing the game as a whole on Monday, the ABC hosts ran through some of their favorite moments, with all of them praising Lamar for his performance. Surprisingly, Navarro really isn’t a fan of football, so she didn’t care much about the game.

But, as she started to give her thoughts on the halftime show, she cackled a bit.

“I think today Donald Trump is gonna sign an executive order banning Black people from halftime,” Navarro joked. “You remember, last week, we were talking about whether the NFL was capitulating to Trump by removing the term ‘End Racism’ from the end zone? Boy did they not capitulate to Trump.”

Indeed, Lamar’s halftime performance was a layered criticism of the state of things in the U.S., and began with him warning fans that “The revolution about to be televised, you picked the right time but the wrong guy.”

“When I saw Samuel L. Jackson dressed as a Black Uncle Sam, introducing Kendrick Lamar, who then had like, an entire formation of all Black people making a U.S. flag — listen,” Navarro continued.

“This much I know. All the Black people on my feed were like ‘Ooh, this is blackity black black.’ And all the racists who somehow get in, man, were they hopping mad. So, if the racists are mad, I am happy as a clam.”

As she finished her thoughts, she offered a message to fans and haters alike: “Welcome to Black History Month, you all!” Host Sunny Hostin readily agreed.

“With all these attacks on diversity, all these attacks on African-Americans, it was so nice to see Black excellence and joy in front of the sitting president, who decided for the first time to go to the Super Bowl,” Hostin said.

But at that, Navarro chimed in one more time.

“I don’t think he’s ever going back!” she said with another laugh.

“The View” airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET on ABC.