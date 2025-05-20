Live Nation Names Trump’s Kennedy Center Head Richard Grenell to Its Board

Live Nation on Tuesday elected Richard Grenell, President Trump’s recently-named head of the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, to its board of directors.

The appointment of Grenell, a longtime confidant of Trump who previously served as ambassador to Germany from 2017-2020, comes as Live Nation fights a U.S. Department of Justice antitrust lawsuit. Filed in May, 2024, the suit alleges Live Nation holds a monopoly on the events sector, and if it succeeds the company would likely be forced to sell its subsidiary Ticketmaster.

The lawsuit came in response to years of complaints from consumers about high fees, poor customer service and anticompetitive practices that, according to DoJ, include retaliating against stadiums and arenas that opted to use other ticketing companies.

“We are pleased to welcome Ric to our Board,” Randall Mays, Chairman of the Board of Live Nation Entertainment, said in a statement. “His background will bring a valuable perspective as Live Nation continues to contribute to a growing live music industry around the globe.”

Prior his ambassadorial stint, Grenell also served as the acting director of national intelligence for a few months during the first Trump Administration.

More recently, Grenell was named the interim President of the Kennedy Center in February — a move that, coupled with several other changes made by President Trump at the Center, led to anger from some members of the arts world; others responded with apathy.

He will join a board that includes Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul, record mogul Jimmy Iovine, and Liberty Media CEO Greg Maffei among its members.

The $34 billion live entertainment company has seen its stock price increase more than 13% since the start of the year.