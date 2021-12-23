kennedy center honors

Getty

‘Kennedy Center Honors’ Hits New Low With 4.1 Million Viewers

by | December 23, 2021 @ 10:33 AM

But CBS still finished first on Wednesday

The Kennedy Center Honors fell to a new low on Wednesday, when the 44th annual program settled for an average of 4.1 million total viewers from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. Still, combined with a “Price Is Right” holiday special, CBS had primetime television’s largest audience.

In the key demo of adults 18-49, CBS and NBC tied for first place, both with a 0.4 rating last night.

Become a member to read more.

Tony Maglio

TV Editor • tony.maglio@thewrap.com • Twitter: @tonymaglio

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

connected tv google amazon

New Duopoly Threat: Google and Amazon Could Control 80% of All Connected TVs in a Decade | PRO Insight
The Bachelorette

Ratings: Rare Tuesday NFL Games Blindside ‘The Bachelorette’ Finale
Lester Holt in Mayfield, KY following deadly tornadoes in Dec. 2021 (#1)

How ‘NBC Nightly News’ Has Gained Ground on ‘ABC World News Tonight’ in 2021 (Chart)
The Matrix Resurrections

Can ‘Matrix Resurrections’ (or Any Movie) Compete With ‘Spider-Man’ at Christmas Box Office?
Dynasty -- "That Holiday Spirit" -- Image Number: DYN502a_0003r -- Pictured (L - R): Grant Show as Blake Carrington -- Photo: Wilford Harewood/The CW -- (C) 2021 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Ratings: ‘Dynasty’ Season 5 Premiere Is Show’s Most-Watched Episode in 2 Years
The stars of 'Wheel of Time' (Amazon Prime Video)

Amazon’s ‘Wheel of Time’ Topped 1.1 Billion Minutes Streamed in First 3 Days, Nielsen Says
20/20

ABC’s ’20/20’ Is Beating NBC’s ‘Dateline’ in Q4 Ratings for the First Time in 6 Years
premier league nbc sports network

Why NBC Sports Network’s Shutdown This Month Could Be a Sign of Cable TV’s Bleak Future
1883, LaMonica Garrett as Thomas and Sam Elliot as Shea of the Paramount+ original series 1883.

‘1883’ Shatters Paramount+ Record With Most-Watched Original Series Debut Ever
spider-man far from home

How ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Swung to a Record $600 Million Debut Despite the Pandemic
greys anatomy station 10 big sky

Ratings: Fox’s Football Sacks ‘Station 19,’ ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ and ‘Big Sky’ Fall Finales