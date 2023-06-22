Kesha Settles Decade-Old Lawsuit With Dr. Luke: ‘Only God Knows What Happened That Night’

Kesha and her former producer Dr. Luke have agreed to settle their decade-old legal battle, which was ramping up to go to trial this summer, according to statements from both parties posted Thursday on the pop singer’s official Instagram account.

Terms were not disclosed, and lawyers for both sides did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Statements from both Kesha (Sebert) and Luke (Gottwald) were included in the post.

“Only God knows what happened that night,” hers read. “As I have always said, I cannot recount everything that happened. I am looking forward to closing the door on this chapter of my life and beginning a new one. I wish nothing but peace to all parties involved.”

Immediately below, Dr. Luke wrote: “While I appreciate Kesha again acknowledging that she cannot recount what happened that night in 2005, I am absolutely certain that nothing happened. I never drugged or assaulted her and would never do that to anyone. For the sake of my family, I have vigorously fought to clear my name for nearly 10 years. It is time for me to put this difficult matter behind me and move on with my life. I wish Kesha well.”

The two first filed opposing lawsuits in 2014, with Kesha alleging sexual assault in an attempt to get out of her contract. Luke sued for defamation and breach of contract.

More to come …