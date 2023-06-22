Greg Gutfeld may bring up the ladies of “The View” pretty often during his namesake late night show on Fox News, but apparently, they don’t have any idea who he is. During Thursday’s episode of the ABC talk show, host Joy Behar admitted she’s “never heard of him.”

Gutfeld came up as the women discussed Geraldo Rivera’s exit this week from Fox News’ afternoon program “The Five,” which Rivera said happened due to “a growing tension that goes beyond editorial differences.” But, Behar noted that she doesn’t totally believe that Rivera left voluntarily, especially because it’s “hard to sit there with these people who are spewing lies.”

Host Alyssa Farah Griffin also argued that Gutfeld, who is a cohost of “The Five,” has “come after [Rivera] really personally,” just based on the few times she’s watched. But, when she called out Gutfeld specifically, both Behar and Sunny Hostin cut in with a question.

“Who is that?” they said almost in unison.

After a brief explanation — in which Farah Griffin joked that Gutfeld shouldn’t be the namesake of his own show because he’s not “the funny one” — Hostin seemed to remember the name, saying that she “was briefed” about him prior to the show, and informing Behar that “he talks about you all the time.”

“Who is he?” Behar replied, earning a big laugh from the audience. But, she wasn’t joking.

“No really, who is he?” she said. “He has a show. Oh, never heard of him. I guess he’s just obsessed with me!”

You can watch the conversation from “The View” in the video above.