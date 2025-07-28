Keshia Knight Pulliam Mourns Loss of Malcolm-Jamal Warner: ‘I Miss You’

It’s been a week since Malcolm-Jamal Warner tragically died from drowning while swimming in Costa Rica, but the tributes for the late actor continue to roll in.

His “The Cosby Show” co-star Keshia Knight Pulliam honored her former onscreen sibling with a pair of social media posts on Sunday.

“A week ago I lost my big brother but I gained an angel… I love you… I miss you… We got our girls,” she shared on Instagram, alongside a video of the Grammy-winning musician playing guitar on stage. “Thank you for every text, call and all of the love that you have sent my way. I’ve just needed a moment.”

Pulliam and Warner starred together on all eight seasons of the NBC sitcom from 1984 through 1992.

“Words cannot describe the pain and sadness and surprise that I feel with the recent loss of MJW. He was a big brother, he was a beacon, he was one of the most multifaceted, talented men. So gentle,” their co-star Raven-Symoné previously shared. “He gave the best advice, he gave the best hugs and his smile will always be a huge bright f–king white smile in my head forever. I love you and I know you’re watching over all of us now.”

Warner died while swimming at Playa Cocles beach on Costa Rica’s Caribbean coast as part of a family trip last Sunday, according to local police. He was rescued by fellow beachgoers after a current pulled him under in Limon province, though Red Cross first responders subsequently declared him dead, per the AP. He was 54.