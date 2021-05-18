Kevin James’ ‘Home Team’ About NFL Coach Sean Payton Adds Taylor Lautner, Rob Schneider

“Home Team,” a Netflix film that stars Kevin James as New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton, has announced its full cast, including new additions Taylor Lautner and Rob Schneider.

Payton revealed that Netflix was making a movie about his life last month, and the film centers on Payton in 2012 when the coach was suspended by NFL commissioner Roger Goddell for the entire 2012 season related to the team’s role in the “Bountygate” scandal, in which the team was accused of paying out bounties or bonuses to players who successfully injured opposing team players. The film shows how Payton began to reassess his life and took a job as the offensive coach for his son Connor’s sixth-grade football team in the Dallas area.

Kevin James, Taylor Lautner and Rob Schneider star in “Home Team” alongside the newly announced cast including Jackie Sandler, Gary Valentine, Tait Blum, Maxwell Simkins, Jacob Perez, Bryant Tardy, Manny Magnus, Liam Kyle, Christopher Farrar, Merek Mastrov, Isaiah Mustafa, Christopher Titone, Ashley D. Kelley, Lavell Crawford, Allen Covert, Anthony L. Fernandez and Jared Sandler.

Charles Kinnane and Daniel Kinnane are directing “Home Team” from a script by Christopher Titone and Keith Blum, and the film is in production now.

Adam Sandler’s Happy Madison Productions is producing “Home Team” alongside Hey Eddie Productions.

The “Twilight” star Lautner most recently appeared in the series “Cuckoo” and “Scream Queens,” and he previously worked with Happy Madison and Netflix on “The Ridiculous Six” from 2015. Schneider last starred in Sandler’s “Hubie Halloween.”