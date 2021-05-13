Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill are set to return for a sequel to “Enola Holmes,” the Netflix caper about Sherlock Holmes’ younger sister.

Director Harry Bradbeer (“Fleabag”) and writer Jack Thorne (“Harry Potter and the Cursed Child”) will also return for the film.

The “Enola Holmes” sequel is being developed and produced by Legendary in partnership with Netflix, after the streamer acquired the worldwide rights, excluding China, to the first film from Legendary last year.

Legendary’s Mary Parent, Alex Garcia and Ali Mendes are producing, as are Millie Bobby Brown and Paige Brown through their PCMA Productions shingle. Legendary’s Joshua Grode is executive producing along with Michael Dreyer, Bradbeer and Thorne.

“Enola Holmes” is based on Nancy Springer’s Edgar Award-nominated book series “The Enola Holmes Mysteries,” which is comprised of six books in total. The first and fifth books in the series were nominated for Edgar Awards in 2007 and 2010, respectively.

The first film starred Brown as Enola and gave a female twist to the stories of the world’s greatest detective as she found herself often outsmarting her famous sibling. “Enola Holmes” debuted on Netflix last year, and the streamer said it was viewed by an estimated 76 million households in its first 28 days.

“I can’t wait to collaborate again with my Enola Holmes family! Enola holds a special place in my heart – she’s strong, fearless, intelligent and brave. I look forward to fans seeing how her journey continues,” Brown said in a statement.

Brown is currently shooting the fourth season of “Stranger Things” for Netflix. Cavill was last seen in “Zack Snyder’s Justice League.”