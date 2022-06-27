Kevin Spacey is getting back in front of the camera — this time as the subject of “Spacey Unmasked,” a docuseries from director Kira Phillips charting the actor’s rise and fall amid accusations of sexual misconduct. The two-part project will air on Channel 4 in the U.K.

The two-time Oscar winner and former “House of Cards” star and executive producer has largely been out of the limelight and Hollywood’s good graces since October 2017, when “Rent” actor Anthony Rapp publicly accused him of sexually pursuing him when he was just 14 years old. Several other men came forward with their own stories shortly thereafter.

Spacey and Rapp are now the subjects of a civil case due to be heard in October this year in New York. Spacey is also facing on four criminal sexual assault charges in the U.K. courts; a second hearing is scheduled for next month, and a trial is expected late this year or early next. (Spacey has “strenuously” denied any wrongdoing.)

Both cases will in part be the subject of “Spacey Unmasked.”

“‘Spacey Unmasked’ will take a forensic look at one of the most powerful and respected actors in the world,” reads the official synopsis. “From his childhood to his emergent success on Broadway and his meteoric rise to stardom, through to his spectacular fall from grace, as he now faces accusations from multiple men of grooming, sexual harassment and abuse.”

The docuseries comes from producer Kathy Haywood and executive producers Dorothy Byrne and Mike Lerner. Roast Beef Productions in association with All3Media are also at the helm.

“Kevin Spacey is one of the most highly honoured [sic] and admired actors of our age,” Byrne said in a statement. “His brilliance has won him two Oscars and multiple other awards. Critically acclaimed on both sides of the Atlantic for his film work, he led the Old Vic for 11 years of remarkable success, becoming one of the most important figures in London’s cultural life, a friend to some of its leading figures, making regular appearances in society columns. These films will follow the unfolding story of the allegations of abuse against him and the resulting court cases.”

Added Channel 4’s head of documentaries Alisa Pomeroy: “I’m delighted that this important story is being taken on by such a stellar documentary team, who I know will tell it with the sensitivity, thoughtfulness and journalistic rigour [sic] it requires.”

Plans for a U.S. or streaming release of “Spacey Unmasked” have not yet been announced.