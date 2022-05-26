Kevin Spacey has been charged with four counts of sexual assault against three men by the UK’s Crown Protection Services, which is pursuing criminal charges on the actor tied to two complaints from 2005, as well as complaints from 2008 and 2013.

Rosemary Ainslie, Head of the CPS Special Crime Division, said in a statement that “The CPS has authorised criminal charges against Kevin Spacey, 62, for four counts of sexual assault against three men. He has also been charged with causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent.”

The charges follow a review of the evidence gathered by the Metropolitan Police in its investigation,” she continued. “The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against Mr. Spacey are active and that he has the right to a fair trial.”

CPS deals with complex and sensitive cases in England and Wales, including disasters, serious criminal allegations against police officers, corporate manslaughter and election offenses.

Spacey was fired from the Netflix drama “House of Cards” in 2017 after multiple accusations of sexual assault surfaced against him at the height of the #MeToo movement. Spacey was last interviewed by the police in 2019 in the U.S., though the actor has remained active outside of Hollywood, with two different films both starring Spacey recently being shopped at the Cannes Market.