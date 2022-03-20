Singer-songwriter and conservative firebrand Kid Rock has declared himself “uncanceleable.”

In a clip previewing his appearance on “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” the Michigan rocker told Carlson that he cannot be canceled “’cause I don’t give a f–.”

“I’m not in bed with any big corporate things. At the end of the day, there’s nobody I’m beholden to: no record companies, no corporate interests, no nothing. You can’t cancel me,” Rock said. “I love it when they try.”

The sitdown interview will air at 8 p.m. on Monday, coinciding with the streaming release of Rock’s 12th studio album, “Bad Reputation.” The album, which will physically release on April 6, is his first since 2017’s “Sweet Southern Sugar.”

Rock, whose real name is Robert James Ritchie, made the official album announcement in early March but has been releasing select singles for months. “Don’t Tell Me How To Live” premiered in November with a music video so stylized and over-the-top that Weird Al Yankovic had to clarify that it was not one of his parody videos.

“To everybody that’s congratulating me right now on my new Kid Rock parody video, let me clarify – that’s not me,” he wrote in a tweet. “That’s actually Kid Rock.”

In January of this year, Rock released the inflammatory single “We The People,” which gives the finger to everyone from Dr. Anthony Fauci and the mainstream media to tech companies and the vaccine. The chorus evokes the phrase “Let’s go Brandon,” a right-wing phrase for “F– Joe Biden,” several times. During the Tucker Carlson interview, Rock sported a “We The People” cap.

Kid Rock is set to hit the road with “Bad Reputation” in 2022 from April to September. In a video discussing the tour, he hinted that it may be his last. “I want to be at my peak for this tour, because I really don’t know for the unforeseen future if we’ll do a big tour again,” he said.

Watch Kid Rock’s clip from “Tucker Carlson Tonight” in the video above.