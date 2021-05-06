Kids Say the Darndest Things

Bill Inoshita/CBS

CBS’ ‘Kids Say the Darndest Things’ Picks Up Right Where It Left Off on ABC – With Weak Ratings

by | May 6, 2021 @ 8:48 AM
Premiere on new network settles for 0.3 among adults 18-49

Who could have seen this coming? CBS’ premiere of “Kids Say the Darndest Things” had pretty bad ratings — just like the show formerly got on ABC. That 8 o’clock self-starter did zero favors for the rest of the broadcast network’s primetime lineup.

NBC won Wednesday thanks to its “Chicago” shows. Fox finished second in ratings — but not total viewers — with “The Masked Singer.”

Tony Maglio

Tony Maglio

TV Editor • tony.maglio@thewrap.com • Twitter: @tonymaglio

