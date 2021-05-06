CBS’ ‘Kids Say the Darndest Things’ Picks Up Right Where It Left Off on ABC – With Weak Ratings

Become a member to read more.
Who could have seen this coming? CBS’ premiere of “Kids Say the Darndest Things” had pretty bad ratings — just like the show formerly got on ABC. That 8 o’clock self-starter did zero favors for the rest of the broadcast network’s primetime lineup.
NBC won Wednesday thanks to its “Chicago” shows. Fox finished second in ratings — but not total viewers — with “The Masked Singer.”
NBC was first in ratings with a 0.9 rating/6 share in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and in total viewers with an average of 6.4 million, according to preliminary numbers. “Chicago Med” at 8 p.m. drew a 0.8/6 and 6.8 million total viewers. At 9, “Chicago Fire” earned a 0.9/6 and 7 million total viewers. “Chicago P.D.” at 10 landed a 0.9/6 and 5.6 million total viewers.
Fox was second in ratings with a 0.8/5 and third in total viewers with 3.36 million. “The Masked Singer” at 8 earned a 1.0/7 and 4.4 million total viewers. “Game of Talents” at 9 had a 0.5/4 and 2.3 million total viewers.
CBS and ABC tied for third in ratings, both with a 0.4/3. CBS was second in total viewers with 3.44 million, ABC was fourth with 2.1 million.
For CBS, “Kids Say the Darndest Things” at 8 had a 0.3/3 and 3.6 million total viewers. “SEAL Team” at 9 settled for a 0.4/3 and 3.7 million total viewers. “S.W.A.T.” at 10 managed a 0.4/3 and 3.1 million total viewers.
For ABC, “The Goldbergs” at 8 got a 0.5/4 and 2.8 million total viewers. At 8:30, “Home Economics” had a 0.4/3 and 2.2 million total viewers. Following reruns, “A Million Little Things” at 10 received a 0.3/2 and 2 million total viewers.
Univision and Telemundo tied for fifth in ratings, both with a 0.3/2. Univision was fifth in total viewers with 1.2 million, Telemundo was sixth with 907,000.
The CW was seventh in ratings with a 0.1/1 and in viewers with 726,000. “Kung Fu” at 8 had a 0.1/1 and 970,000 total viewers. At 9, “Nancy Drew” got a 0.1/0 and 483,000 total viewers.
