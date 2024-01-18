Kieran Culkin, Riley Keough, Lucy Liu, André Holland and Will Ferrell Join TheWrap’s Studio at the Sundance Film Festival

TheWrap will be hosting top talent at its interview and portrait studio at the NFP Inspire Lounge on Main Street during the 2024 Sundance Film Festival from Jan. 19-23, presented by NFP.

Actors Kieran Culkin, Riley Keough, André Holland, Lucy Liu, Saoirse Ronan, Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, Will Ferrell, Camila Cabello, Andra Day, Jesse Eisenberg, Dylan O’Brien, Victoria Pedretti, Glen Powell, Kathryn Newton, Zach Galifianakis, David Schwimmer, Jena Malone, Justice Smith, Julia Fox, Will Sharpe, Jennifer Grey, Chris Sullivan, Alicia Silverstone, Emilia Jones and Retta are among those confirmed to attend.

Filmmakers set to join TheWrap’s studio include Chiwetel Ejiofor, Richard Linklater, Lucy Lawless, Yance Ford, Anna Boden, Ryan Fleck, Megan Park, Susanna Fogel and Josh Greenbaum.

TheWrap’s Interview and Portrait Studio presented by NFP — where TheWrap creative director and photographer Jeff Vespa will be shooting talent — will feature in-person conversations with cast members and directors from the top movies premiering at Sundance. This year’s studio sponsor is NFP, a leading property and casualty broker, benefits consultant, wealth manager and retirement plan advisor.

“We’re thrilled to be back at Sundance with our robust team to offer readers an inside look at the forefront of independent film,” TheWrap’s co-executive editor Adam Chitwood said.

In addition to interviews and portraits, TheWrap will also be hosting two panels out of the NFP Inspire Lounge. “Producers’ Perspectives: Navigating Film Festivals in 2024” will take place on Saturday, Jan. 20 at 4:30 p.m., presented by the UCLA School of Theater, Film and Television and TheWrap and NFP. Dean Brian Kite will moderate the panel that includes Stacey Reiss, Mark Anker, Jess Devaney, Luke Kelly-Clyne and Jason Forest.

On Monday, Jan. 22 the panel “Championing Change: The Power of Inclusive Filmmaking” will take place at 9 a.m. with panelists Carla Gutierrez, Paola Mendoza, Henry Muñoz and Amber Sealey, moderated by Carla Renata and presented by UCLA School of Theater, Film and Television and TheWrap and NFP.

Both panels will take place at TheWrap’s studio at 268 Main Street.