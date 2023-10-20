‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ Earns $2.6 Million at Thursday Box Office

Available to WrapPRO members

Martin Scorsese’s $200 million, Leonardo DiCaprio-starring drama was produced for AppleTV+ with Paramount supplying a global theatrical release

KIllers of the Flower Moon
KIllers of the Flower Moon

Killers of the Flower Moon” began its global theatrical run with $2.6 million in Thursday previews. The $200 million-budgeted, 3.5-hour crime epic comes from Apple Original Films, with Paramount supplying a conventional pre-streaming theatrical release. If it plays like a normal film in terms of Thursday-to-weekend math, it’ll end the Friday-Sunday frame with around $26 million. Its length and adult appeal mean we could see more casual viewership this weekend and over the long haul.

Pre-release projections have been in the $25-$35 million range, partially because DiCaprio is among Hollywood’s last unmitigated butts-in-seats movie stars. However, Paramount is hoping that rave reviews and a likely-to-be-strong showing at the Oscars will result in strong post-debut legs.

Scott Mendelson

Before joining The Wrap, Scott Mendelson got his industry start in 2008 with a self-piloted film blog titled “Mendelson’s Memos.” In 2013, he was recruited to write for Forbes.com where he wrote almost exclusively for nearly a decade. In that time he published copious in-depth analytical and editorialized entertainment industry articles specializing in (but not…

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.