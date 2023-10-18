A new trailer for Ridley Scott’s upcoming historical epic “Napoleon” has arrived, and this one seems to telegraph the “Gladiator” and “Blade Runner” filmmaker’s modern approach to the story of the French leader.

A variation of Black Sabbath’s “War Pigs” plays throughout the trailer, which introduces Oscar-winner Joaquin Phoenix’s take on Napoleon Bonaparte sans French accent. Scott made the decision to have all of his actors use their real accents (Vanessa Kirby uses her English accent while playing Bonparte’s wife Josephine), so Phoenix’s take on Bonaparte is decidedly American.

Written by David Scarpa, “Napoleon” is Scott’s return to the historical epic genre, familiar territory for him. Aside from Best Picture winner “Gladiator,” Scott also steered 1992’s “1492” and his 2005 film about the crusades, “Kingdom of Heaven,” only gained esteem when his superior director’s cut was released on home video.

“Napoleon” is one of two Apple TV+ films that are getting robust theatrical releases thanks to collaborations with legacy Hollywood studios. Paramount is releasing Martin Scorsese’s “Killers of the Flower Moon” in theaters before it hits Apple, while Sony Pictures will roll out “Napoleon” in theaters on Nov. 22 before its Apple TV+ streaming debut, which has yet to be revealed.

Check out the new “Napoleon” trailer above.

“Napoleon” is produced by Scott, Kevin J. Walsh, Mark Huffam and Joaquin Phoenix. Executive producers are Raymond Kirk, Aidan Elliott and Michael Pruss.

This film is rated R for strong violence, some grisly images, sexual content and brief language