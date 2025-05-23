Kim Kardashian Says She Is ‘Deeply Grateful’ to Paris Court for Serving Justice in 2016 Jewelry Theft Case

A Paris court on Friday found eight people guilty for the 2016 jewelry robbery of Kim Kardashian, who was bound and gagged during the Fashion Week ordeal.

The reality TV star, who did not attend the hearing, testified earlier in the trial that she had feared for her life during the robbery, which saw thieves making off with millions of dollars in jewelry.

“I am deeply grateful to the French authorities for pursuing justice in this case,” Kardashian said in a statement. “The crime was the most terrifying experience of my life, leaving a lasting impact on me and my family. While I’ll never forget what happened, I believe in the power of growth and accountability and pray for healing for all.”

Seven men and one woman were convicted, with charges and sentences varying according to their degree of involvement. However, none of the defendants will have to spend more time in prison as the sentences, which ranged from 3 to 8 years in prison, were counted against time already served.

“The sentences are fairly lenient,” presiding judge David De Pas said as he read the ruling, according to The New York Times. He further cited poor health for some of the defendants — the two oldest in the group are in their 70s — and good behavior.

The court, which consisted of three judges and a six-person jury, cleared two other defendants. One of them, Gary Madar, is the brother of Kardashian’s driver from the time of the heist. They were accused of providing information about her schedule to the thieves.

Among the items of jewelry that were stolen was a $4 million diamond engagement ring from then-husband Kanye West.