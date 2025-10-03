Kim Kardashian’s Elizabeth Taylor Docuseries ‘Rebel Superstar’ Lands at Fox Nation

Fox Nation has acquired the U.S. rights to Kim Kardashian’s Elizabeth Taylor docuseries, “Elizabeth Taylor: Rebel Superstar.”

The three-part docuseries, which is produced alongside Passion Pictures and distributed internationally by Fremantle, aims to peel back the glamour behind the movie star and shine a light on how Taylor shattered Hollywood’s glass ceiling, built a billion-dollar business empire and transformed celebrity activism through her pioneering work in the fight against HIV/AIDS, per the official logline.

Kardashian, who conducted Taylor’s final interview in 2011, is prominently featured in the series, with the docuseries also featuring the first interview with Taylor’s son, Chris Wilding, as well as reflections from Dame Joan Collins, Sharon Stone and Paris Jackson.

“Elizabeth Taylor: Rebel Superstar” is slated to debut Monday, Oct. 6 on Fox Nation.

The first episode of the series will track Taylor’s meteoric ascent during Hollywood’s Golden Age, while the second installment will center on the collision between her turbulent private life — including the loss of her husband and her affair with Eddie Fisher — and her public persona, leaving her both vilified and adored.

The third and final episode will follow Taylor’s seventh marriage to Senator John Warner and her groundbreaking activism, showing how she redefined what it meant to be a star with purpose, even as she battled personal demons and public scrutiny, per the streamer.

News of the project first broke in early 2024, with Kardashian attached to executive produce and appear in the show alongside Collins and Margaret O’Brien. The series was commissioned by BBC Arts and will air on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer in the U.K.

Kardashian has long praised Taylor as a source of inspiration for her celebrity activism, and has cited wanting to keep Taylor’s enduring legacy going through the new series.