Who knows more about the law, former Yale-educated practicing lawyer and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton or Kim Kardashian?

Turns out, the reality TV star, who has been studying to be a lawyer, is more knowledgeable than the one-time First Lady — or just faster on the draw, as we see in a clip from the upcoming Apple TV+ series “Gutsy” shared by People on Wednesday, which you can watch at the top of this post.

Chelsea Clinton, who produces and stars in the docuseries along with her mother, acted as quizmaster. When asked, “Under what circumstances may one use deadly force to defend themselves?” Kim was the first to hit her buzzer and she got the answer right, giving a small, satisfied smirk and shrugging her shoulders at Hillary. The round went to Kim, who scored 11 points to Hillary’s four.

“It was heartbreaking,” admitted Hillary, who says she’s impressed by the fashion mogul’s dedication to helping wrongly convicted prisoners.

Kardashian passed the “baby bar” exam on her third try after apprenticing at a law firm in San Francisco, and Hillary praised her for her determination, saying, “She worked so hard (on the bar) and persevered.”

Although, Hillary added, “I think Kim has an unfair advantage.”

Chelsea responded, “Kim has studied more recently than you,” but also said of her mother, “”I think she just needs to work on her reaction time. Sometimes, I could see my mom knew what the answer was, but she wouldn’t hit the buzzer in time.”

As Hillary told People, “[Kim]’s very self-aware that her celebrity can make a difference positively, and where it may make a negative difference. She never wants to make a negative difference, so being judicious and thoughtful about when and where and how she engages was really impressive to us. I want, even beyond this series, to do whatever I can to help her in that work.”

Among Kardashian’s legal projects are the 2020 Oxygen documentary, “The Justice Project,” and helping death row prisoners like Julius Jones have their sentences commuted to life.

All eight episodes of “Gutsy” premiere on Apple TV+ Sept. 9. The series from the Clintions’ HiddenLight Productions studio is based on their bestselling 2019 “The Book of Gutsy Women.”