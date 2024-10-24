Kim Kardashian Thanks LA DA, ‘Monsters’ for Getting Menendez Brothers a ‘Second Chance at Life’

Kim Kardashian celebrated the latest update in the Menendez brothers’ saga. On Thursday, Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón recommended Erik and Lyle Menendez’s life without parole sentences be struck down and that they should instead be eligible for parole effective immediately.

“The Menéndez brothers were granted a second chance at life and will wake up tomorrow finally eligible for a parole hearing. They could be released in as early as six months,” the “American Horror Story: Delicate” actress wrote on Instagram following the news. “Thank you, George Gascón, for revisiting the Menéndez brothers’ case and righting a significant wrong. Your commitment to truth and fairness is commendable.”

Lyle and Erik, now 56 and 53 years old, respectively, have been imprisoned since being found guilty of the 1989 double murder of their parents, Jose and Kitty Menendez. Both were initially given life sentences without the possibility of parole in 1996.

“The brothers’ family, friends and the millions who have been vocal supports — your voices were heard. The media’s focus, especially on the heels of Ryan Murphy’s TV show, helped expose the abuse and injustices in their case,” Kardashian continued. “Society’s understanding of child abuse has evolved, and social media empowers us to question the systems in place. This case highlights the importance of challenging decisions and seeking truth, even when guilt is not in question. I believe in the justice system’s ability to evolve, and I am grateful for a society where we can challenge decisions and seek justice. Never stop questioning.”

“Erik and Lyle are immediately eligible for parole now that their sentence has been reduced to 50 years to life. In 2015, a bill was passed in California allowing individuals sentenced to life in prison before the age of 25 to seek parole after serving 25 years,” she shared in a follow-up post. “Since Erik and Lyle have been in prison for 35 years, they qualify as ‘youthful offenders’ and are immediately eligible for parole.”

This is not the first time Kardashian — a noted prison reform activist — has discussed the Mendendez brothers’ case.

“I have spent time with Lyle and Erik; they are not monsters. They are kind, intelligent, and honest men. In prison, they both have exemplary disciplinary records. They have earned multiple college degrees, worked as caregivers for elderly incarcerated individuals in hospice, and been mentors in college programs — committed to giving back to others,” she wrote in an Oct. 3 op-ed for NBC News. “When I visited the prison three weeks ago, one of the wardens told me he would feel comfortable having them as neighbors.”

“Had this crime been committed and trialed today, I believe the outcome would have been dramatically different … I also strongly believe that they were denied a fair second trial,” Kardashian added. “Back then, there were limited resources for victims of sexual abuse, particularly for boys. There were virtually no systems in place to support survivors, and public awareness of the trauma of male sexual abuse was minimal, often clouded by preconceived judgments and homophobia.”

Erik and Lyle Menendez’s fates are now in the hands of a judge, who will decide whether the pair gets a lighter sentence, a new trial or a full release from prison. Their next court date is scheduled for Nov. 26.