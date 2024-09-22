7 Menendez Brothers Documentaries to Watch After ‘Monsters’

Ryan Murphy’s latest installment in the “Monster” anthology series has been called “exploitative” by some fans, criticizing the portrayal of the sexual abuse experienced by the Menendez brothers.
“Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story” follows the murder case that captivated America’s attention in the 90s. While the two brothers are still serving time behind bars, recent discoveries about their music executive father’s inappropriate behavior have led to a more nuanced inspection of their claims of sexual abuse.
While showrunners Murphy and Ian Brennan’s portrayal of the brothers dips a toe into incest territory, the following documentaries provide a glimpse into the real events that inspired the campy, Murphy reimagining.
Here are the seven documentaries you should watch after finishing “Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story.”
Suburban Nightmare: The Menendez Brothers
The second installment in the Tubi “Suburban Nightmare” documentary series highlights the Menendez brothers and the events that led them to murder their parents in 1989. Produced 30 years after the murder trials, the documentarians examine the case through a different lens, more closely considering the abuse the brothers suffered and their claims of self-defense.
“Suburban Nightmare: The Menendez Brothers” from Fox entertainment is available to stream for free on Tubi.
Menendez Brothers: Victims or Villains
“Menendez Brothers: Victims or Villains” uncovers new revelations about the family’s secrets. The Fox Nation original premiered in March 2024 and seeks to overturn the narrative that the brothers were only it for their inheritance.
The four-episode miniseries is available to stream for free on Fox Nation and Roku, with a premium subscription.
Menendez Brothers: Misjudged?
The 2022 Discovery+ documentary explores the “Free Menendez Movement” that emerged on TikTok as Gen Z discovered the case. “Menendez Brothers: Misjudged” debates if the abuse and emotional turmoil the boys experienced should have been more considered.
The 85-minute documentary is available to stream on Max.
The Menendez Murders: Erik Tells All
Younger brother Erik Menendez tells all in his most in-depth interview to date. The A&E original 2017 documentary includes extensive phone interviews with Erik and new interviews with prosecutors, law enforcement, family and friends.
The five-episode series is free to stream on Prime Video.
Truth and Lies: The Menendez Brothers
The ABC “Truth and Lies” special uncovers more hidden clues in the Menendez brothers’ murder case. The documentary features home movies and photos from the family vault. Several of the brothers’ friends and neighbors speak on record to provide intimate details into the family, specifically Erik’s personal life.
The 120-minute documentary is available on Apple TV.
The Menendez Brothers: Sins Of the Children
The A&E Crime Central “Sins of the Children” documentary came out less than 10 years after the murders occurred. The film depicts historical portraits of the brothers and the frenzy around case.
“The Menendez Brothers: Sins Of the Children” is available to stream on Apple TV.
Menendez + Menudo: Boys Betrayed
The Peacock documentary series “Menendez + Menudo” provides new evidence in the Menendez brothers case over 30 years later. The 2023 three-part docuseries reveals that that Menudo band member Roy Rosselló experienced sexual abuse by band manager Edgardo Díaz, inking his story to the Menendez brothers’ claims of abuse by their father. José Menendez was a high-level music executive at RCA and Roselló’s testimony implicated his abuse to victims other than his boys.
“Menendez + Menudo: Boys Betrayed” is available to stream on Peacock.
