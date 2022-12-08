Kimmel Declares Trump Endorsement ‘Almost as Worthless as a Degree From Trump University’ After Herschel Walker Loss (Video)

Jimmy Kimmel took some time in his monologue on Wednesday to gloat about the Georgia U.S. Senate runoff election, in which Democrat Raphael Warnock defeated Republican Herschel Walker.

And one big takeaway for Kimmel is that Donald Trump’s political influence is not what he imagines it to be — or as Kimmel put it, “an endorsement from Trump is almost as worthless as a degree from Trump University.”

During the monologue, Kimmel also imagined some of the things Walker might get up to now that he’s no longer a political candidate, and yes his ideas are inspired by Walker’s various lies and weirdnesses.

“The real dummy of the day today is none other than Herschel Walker who will not be moving to Washington. He lost bigly last night to Senator Raphael Warnock in the Georgia runoff. Warnock was able to win a full-term in the Senate by staying focused on his primary message to Georgia voters, which was ‘I am Not Herschel Walker,'” Kimmel said. “And it worked.”

“And while Herschel did not call Senator Warnock to offer congratulations last night, he did do what some notable Republicans won’t: He made a concession speech in front of a crowd of supporters at Herschel Headquarters,” Kimmel continued.

“And with the election behind him, Herschel says he will now focus on his true passion: Having more kids than Nick Cannon,” Kimmel joked, referencing the many secret children Walker lied about.

“Herschel’s already working on his next project, which is desperately trying to learn to sing ‘Baby Got Back’ while dressed like an acorn on ‘The Masked Singer,'” Kimmel said, referencing a similarly dimwitted Republican former politician, Sarah Palin.

“Herschel has decided to step away from the spotlight, to spend more time denying allegations from his family,” Kimmel added, referring to, well, how much Walker lies.

“Let me tell you something. No one, and I mean no one, is more grateful that Herschel Walker lost this race, than the hard-working clip researchers here at our show who not only have to watch him, they have to transcribe his sentences,” Kimmel continued. “One of them – in the middle of the night, started running around on the freeway. We were worried.”

And that’s when Kimmel got to his jokes about Donald Trump. “Warnock’s win in Georgia marked yet another high profile loss for a candidate backed by Donald Trump,” Kimmel noted, referring to the fact that nearly every candidate Trump endorsed lost.

“An endorsement from Trump is almost as worthless as a degree from Trump University. His record in swing states this midterm election was 2 and 14. As Trump would say ‘that’s…not good.'”

Watch the whole monologue above. The stuff about Walker and Trump begins about 1 minute in.