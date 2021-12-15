Kimmel Sarcastically Praises Fox News Hosts’ ‘Acting’ After Jan. 6 Texts to Mark Meadows Read Into Record

Jimmy Kimmel had a few things to say during his “Jimmy Kimmel Live” opening monologue on Tuesday night, especially when it came to Fox News hosts Sean Hannity, Laura Ingraham and Brian Kilmeade.

Kimmel used as inspiration the texts the Fox News hosts sent President Donald Trump’s Chief of Staff, Mark Meadows, on Jan. 6, where they pleaded with the official to have POTUS go on air and tell people to go home as some rioted and stormed the Capitol building. The texts had been read into the record in the House by Republican Liz Cheney on Monday.

“There were a whole bunch of texts from freaked out Republicans at the Capitol and also texts from the gang at Fox News. Sean Hannity, Brian Kilmeade and Laura Ingraham all texted Mark Meadows, urging him to urge Trump to stop the insanity,” Kimmel said in his opening bit. “Gee, if only they had some sort of media outlet where they could have said that publicly.”

As Kimmel continued, he noted there has been blowback for Cheney.

“And of course, the right wingers are furious with fellow Republican Liz Cheney for doing the right thing,” Kimmel said. “Liz Cheney is the vice chair of the House committee investigating the attack on our democracy and listening to her reading these text aloud, it’s as damning as it gets for Donald Trump and the Fox News sycophants who suckle his flabby pink teats.”

After playing a video showing Cheney reading tweets, followed by clips of how the Fox News hosts went on to minimize the events of Jan. 6, Kimmel ended his bit by giving the TV personalities some sarcastic praise.

“Well, good for Liz Cheney, and I have to say … if you’re looking for a silver lining here, I don’t think we give the Fox News Gang enough credit for their acting. It’s really good,” Kimmel said.

You can watch his bit on the Fox News hosts around the 4 minute mark in the video above.