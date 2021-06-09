Jimmy Kimmel delighted on Tuesday night in comparing newly-released audio of Rudy Giuliani calling up a Ukrainian official to push for an investigation into conspiracies surrounding then-candidate Joe Biden. According to the late-night host, CNN’s audio is “the second most damaging tape of Rudy Giuliani this year.”

The first, of course, is his unexpected appearance in “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm.”

“Donald Trump’s former lawyer could use a lawyer right now after CNN released what could turn out to be the second most damaging tape of Rudy Giuliani this year,” teased the “Live!” host. “Remember Trump’s ‘perfect call’ with the Ukrainian president, the one he got impeached for? All that quid pro quo stuff? Well, a few weeks before that call, in July of 2019, Rudy dialed up a senior Ukrainian official to put the squeeze on and now audio from that call has leaked.”

Kimmel did a succinct job summing up what happened Tuesday: “CNN got their hands on it. Rudy can be heard repeatedly pressing Ukrainian officials, who at the time were desperate for our support that would help them hold their ground against the Russian army. And you’re not gonna believe what a coincidence this is: At that same time, Trump was withholding that support, Rudy was leaning on them to announce that they were investigating Joe Biden.”

According to CNN, the 40-minute call between Giuliani, American diplomat Kurt Volker and Andriy Yermak, a senior adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and “was a precursor to Trump’s infamous call with Zelensky.”

Trump, as Kimmel pointed out, was impeached over the Zelensky call, which took place a few days later. A year later, Giuliani was in the news for a scene in “Borat” in which he appears in a hotel room with a young television reporter character, unaware he’s being played by Sacha Baron Cohen as he puts his hands in his pants. According to Giuliani, he was adjusting his shirt. Earlier this week, Kimmel included that moment in his review of various Republican’s issues with their pants.

Check out Kimmel’s assessment above, via ABC.