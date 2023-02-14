Kimmel Jokes Rihanna’s Halftime Show Was the Biggest Baby Announcement ‘in the History of the World’ (Video)

Jimmy Kimmel used his monologue on Monday to talk about the thing everyone else was talking about today: Rihanna’s halftime show at the 2023 Super Bowl.

And Kimmel was pretty much spot-on when he noted that, first and foremost, it “has to be the biggest ‘we’re expecting’ announcement in the history of the world.

We assume you were one of the more than 113 million people who watched the Super Bowl, but just in case, the “Only Girl” singer performed in a bright red outfit tailored to accent the fact that she is obviously in late pregnancy. Yes, her reps confirmed after the show that she is pregnant again. So, congratulations.

“Her belly comes out, every living room in America just stopped, waiting for someone – preferably a woman – to say something about whether,” or not she was pregnant, Kimmel joked. “Everyone was like ‘when did she have that last baby?’ My wife was searching for her ovulation chart. All hands were on deck at our house trying to figure this out.”

“Afterwards, a spokesperson for Rihanna’s stomach confirmed that she is indeed pregnant. She had a baby in May. And now has another one in the oven,” he continued. “So, if you are one of those 19 million people who called in sick to work today, Rhianna last night had a 9 month old in her dressing room – she was eight millimeters dilated, and still managed to get out there and do her job.

“It was quite a performance. Not only did she sound great. She closed the performance by, I don’t know if you saw this, she closed the show by shooting down one of those UFOs,” Kimmel said as he moved on to other topics.

You can watch the whole monologue above.