Not even a month after “Poor Things” won a number of Oscars — including Best Actress — Emma Stone and filmmaker Yorgos Lanthimos are at it again in the first teaser for their next collaboration, “Kinds of Kindness.”

The Searchlight Pictures release is Lanthimos’ first non-period film since 2017’s “Killing of a Sacred Deer” and is described as “a triptych fable.” The trio of stories are described as follows: A man without choice who tries to take control of his life; a policeman who is alarmed that his wife who was missing at sea has returned and seems a different person; and a woman determined to find a specific someone with a special ability, who is destined to become a prodigious spiritual leader.

The ensemble cast includes Stone, Jesse Plemons, Willem Dafoe, Margaret Qualley, Hong Chau, Joe Alwyn, Mamoudou Athie and Hunter Schafer.

Lanthimos cowrote the film with Efthimis Filippou, his cowriter on “Sacred Deer,” 2015’s “The Lobster” and Lanthimos’ breakout film, “Dogtooth.”

“Kinds of Kindness” is the third collaboration between Stone and Lanthimos after “The Favourite” and “Poor Things,” but it won’t be the last — the two are already looking to reteam once more on a “Save the Green Planet” remake.

“Kinds of Kindness” opens exclusively in theaters on June 21.