Emma Stone Drives Fast, Dances in First Teaser for New Yorgos Lanthimos Movie ‘Kinds of Kindness’ | Video

The film is a triptych fable tackling three separate stories

Adam Chitwood, TheGrill 2023

Not even a month after “Poor Things” won a number of Oscars — including Best Actress — Emma Stone and filmmaker Yorgos Lanthimos are at it again in the first teaser for their next collaboration, “Kinds of Kindness.”

The Searchlight Pictures release is Lanthimos’ first non-period film since 2017’s “Killing of a Sacred Deer” and is described as “a triptych fable.” The trio of stories are described as follows: A man without choice who tries to take control of his life; a policeman who is alarmed that his wife who was missing at sea has returned and seems a different person; and a woman determined to find a specific someone with a special ability, who is destined to become a prodigious spiritual leader.

The ensemble cast includes Stone, Jesse Plemons, Willem Dafoe, Margaret Qualley, Hong Chau, Joe Alwyn, Mamoudou Athie and Hunter Schafer.

Lanthimos cowrote the film with Efthimis Filippou, his cowriter on “Sacred Deer,” 2015’s “The Lobster” and Lanthimos’ breakout film, “Dogtooth.”

“Kinds of Kindness” is the third collaboration between Stone and Lanthimos after “The Favourite” and “Poor Things,” but it won’t be the last — the two are already looking to reteam once more on a “Save the Green Planet” remake.

“Kinds of Kindness” opens exclusively in theaters on June 21.

joaquin phoenix ari aster eddington
Read Next
Ari Aster Sets Western Film 'Eddington' at A24 With Joaquin Phoenix, Emma Stone and Austin Butler

Adam Chitwood, TheGrill 2023

Adam Chitwood

Adam joined TheWrap in 2021 after working for over a decade at Collider, where he spent five years as Managing Editor after previously serving as Deputy Editor at the entertainment website. He helped build and manage the site’s content strategy, streaming recommendations library and even dabbled in awards season coverage while also overseeing day-to-day operations…

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.