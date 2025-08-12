‘King of the Hill’ Becomes Disney’s Most-Viewed Adult Animation Premiere in 5 Years With 4.4 Million Views

“King of the Hill” Season 14 has generated 4.4 million views globally in its first seven days of streaming, becoming Disney+ and Hulu’s most-viewed adult animation season premiere in five years.

The latest installment, which returned on Aug. 4, premiered at No. 1 in Hulu’s Top 15 Today and has maintained a spot in the top five since. It also drove 26 million hours or a 41% lift in viewing of previous seasons since buzz began in early March.

Additionally, the series has crossed 1 billion hours streamed globally across the two streaming services. On social media, “King of the Hill” is No. 1 for most cross-platform views of Hulu original comedies in 2025 and No. 1 for most cross-platform engagements, shares and new followers of all Season 1 Hulu Originals in 2025

Season 14 follows Hank and Peggy Hill as they return to a changed Arlen, Texas, after years of working a propane job in Saudi Arabia to earn their retirement nest egg. The pair reconnect with old friends Dale, Boomhauer and Bill. Meanwhile, Bobby is living his dream as a chef in Dallas and enjoying his 20s with his former classmates Connie, Joseph and Chane.

The 10-episode season’s cast includes Mike Judge, Kathy Najimy, Pamela Adlon, Johnny Hardwick, Stephen Root, Lauren Tom and Toby Huss, as well as new addition Ronny Chieng taking over the voice of Kahn.

Original co-creators Judge and Greg Daniels executive produce with 20th Television Animation alongside new showrunner and EP Saladin Patterson. Other EPs include 3 Arts’ Michael Rotenberg and Howard Klein, as well as Bandera Entertainment’s Dustin Davis.

The first iteration of “King of the Hill” ran for 259 episodes across 13 seasons from 1997 to 2010, with its final year in first-run syndication. All episodes are available to stream now on Hulu.