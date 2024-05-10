‘Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes’ Cast and Character Guide

The latest film in the “Planet of the Apes” franchise – “Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes” – is now in theaters. With Caesar’s trilogy wrapped up, the new installment is jumping forward in time, adding a whole slew of new humans and apes to get acquainted with. The official logline reads:

“Many years after the reign of Caesar, a young ape goes on a journey that will lead him to question everything he’s been taught about the past and make choices that will define a future for apes and humans alike.”

Here’s who you need to know in the film.

Freya Allan as Mae

Freya Allan plays Mae, a young girl who is hunted by a number of Apes but begins traveling with Noa after he saves her.

Allan is best known for starring opposite Henry Cavill in Netflix’s fantasy series “The Witcher” as Ciri. She’s also appeared on AMC’s “Into the Badlands,” “Gunpowder Milkshake,” “The Third Day” and “The War of the Worlds.”

Owen Teague as Noa

Owen Teague plays Noa, a young chimp who saves Freya Allan’s Mae after he begins to disagree with the way other Apes are treating the humans remaining on Earth.

Teague is best known for playing Patrick Hockstetter in the 2017 adaptation of Stephen King’s “It.” He continued playing in King’s world in the role of Harold Lauder in 2020’s “The Stand” mini-series. Teague has also appeared in “Bloodline,” “Black Mirror” and “You Hurt My Feelings.”

Kevin Durand as Proximus Caesar

Kevin Durand plays the film’s villain, Proximus Caesar. He’s an evolved bonobo ape who leads a tribe and searches for human technology.

Durand is most known for performances in “Lost,” “X-Men Origins: Wolverine,” “I Am Number Four,” “The Strain” and “Robin Hood.”

William H. Macy / Getty Images

William H. Macy as Trevathan

Not much is known about William H. Macy’s “Apes” character aside from him being a captive of Proximus Caesar who teaches him about humans.

Macy had a ten-year run on Showtime’s “Shameless” as Frank Gallagher, for which he earned six Emmy nominations. He also received a Best Supporting Actor Oscar nomination for his part in 1996’s “Fargo.” His credits also include “Boogie Nights,” “Magnolia,” and “Jurassic Park III.”

Peter Macon as Raka

Peter Macon plays Raka in “Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes.”

Macon played Lt. Commander Borcus in “The Orville” and voiced Preston Lloyd in a number of “Family Guy” episodes. “Apes” also serves as a minor reunion between Macon And Macy – Macon recurred on “Shameless” for eight episodes in 2016.

Karin Konoval as Maurice

Karin Konoval plays fan-favorite Maurice.

Konoval played Maurice several times prior to “Kingdom.” She played the character in “Rise of the Planet of the Apes,” “Dawn of the Planet of the Apes,” and “War for the Planet of the Apes.”