‘Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes’ Moves Up 2 Weeks

Disney and 20th Century Studios has moved up the release date of “Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes” up two weeks. The film was previously dated for May 24, 2024.

The film, directed by Wes Ball, is set generations after the 2017 feature film “War. for the Planet of the Apes” and concerns the legacy of Ceasar’s reign, with multiple ape societies flourishing. The movie, penned by Josh Friedman, Rich Jaffa, Amanda Silver and Patrick Aison, stars William H. Macy, Owen Teague, Freya Allan, Peter Macon, Eka Darville, Dichen Lachman and Kevin Durand.

“Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes” is said not to be a reboot but a continuation of the franchise. Fans saw the first glimpse of the new movie in a teaser trailer back in November.

It’s a rare opportunity to see a 20th Century Films feature on a big screen. As reported by TheWrap back in September, the majority of content put out by the studio fuels Hulu. This follows last year’s “The Creator,” a sci-fi thriller, that premiered in theaters last year.

The “Planet of the Apes” franchise remains a key piece of IP for the Walt Disney Company and 20th Century Pictures and have grossed $1.684 billion worldwide. “Dawn of the Planet of the Apes” had the strongest performance of the franchise with $710 million grossed worldwide in 2014.

The movie enters into a May weekend without a marquee release, sandwiched in between the Amy Winehouse biopic “Back to Black” and the Sony romantic comedy “My Ex-Friend’s Wedding.”

This move goes along with several other high-profile schedule tweaks in the new year. On Wednesday, Sony moved their much anticipated adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s “It Ends With Us” from February to the summer; they also pushed the release of “Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire.”

“Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes” debuts in theaters on May 10.