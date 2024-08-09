‘Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes’ Swings Up the Streaming Top 10 After Hulu Debut | Charts

The latest “Apes” installment sends Hulu to No. 2, just behind Max’s “House of the Dragon”

Freya Allen in "Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes" (20th Century Studios)

With all of the choices that streaming provides to viewers, there’s a widespread belief that we’ve come to the end of the era of monoculture, where a mass TV audience watches the same program at the same time. “House of the Dragon” seems to buck this trend, as the HBO and Max series’ Season 2 finale perches the show atop the streaming chart once again.

Chasing the tail of the “Dragon” this week is a crop of theatrical releases and feature films. “Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes” swings into second this week after being added to Hulu on Aug.

Cole Strain

Cole Strain is the vice president of measurement products at Samba TV, a WrapPRO partner. For more from Samba TV, visit its website. For more from WrapPRO’s partners, visit the Data and Analysis Hub.

