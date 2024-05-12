Disney/20th Century’s “Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes” is rising to a similar start at the box office as its Fox predecessors, earning a $56.5 million opening weekend in North America from 4,075 screens, with a $129 million gross worldwide.

The global total matches the $130 million start — excluding China — for the 2017 film “War for the Planet of the Apes,” which opened to $56.2 million in North America. “Kingdom” is on its way to matching that predecessor’s $490 million global box office total before inflation adjustment.

“Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes” is providing the box office with a much-needed boost after the weak start for Universal’s “The Fall Guy” last weekend, but it won’t entirely make up for the lack of a high-performing Marvel movie that usually kicks off the May slate.